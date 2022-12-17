Not Loyal To Royals? King Charles & Camilla's Grand Christmas Party To Miss Harry & Meghan

King Charles III and Camilla are set to throw a grand Christmas party at Sandringham this year, but his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle have not been invited to the gathering, according to the UK-based outlet, The Mirror. Notably, this will be the Royal Family's first party without Queen Elizabeth. The royal gathering is believed to be one of the biggest, with large numbers of "The Loyal Family" guests gathering in one place since the last two Christmases remained low-key due to the pandemic.

According to the outlet, the guests will include Prince William and Kate, along with their three children, Edward, Sophie, and the Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Camilla's children are Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes. Also, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will join the table at Norfolk. Other guests like former rugby union player Mike Tindall and his wife Zara, along with their children, are expected to attend the gathering. The family will also walk to the morning church service together as a show of unity, per the Mirror.

Why has King Charles not invited Harry and Meghan to the Christmas party?

Following the launch of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series, which exposed the Royal Family's secrets, it is speculated that the Royal Family has frozen out Harry and Meghan. The "explosive" documentary series was launched on the streaming platform this month. As per reports, family members, including Harry's brother William, did not like the show, particularly with the use of a clip from Diana's infamous Panorama interview. Meanwhile, Harry's memoir, Spare, is also expected to hit the screen in January next year, and it is believed that the memoir will have more inside information about the Royal Family.

However, reports claim that King Charles is unlikely to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex. According to a Royal Insiders report, "Stripping their title is not something the king would likely ever consider... mostly because it would be too petty and punitive," said a Royal Family expert on condition of anonymity. "It would only lead to the Sussexes claiming that it was a retaliatory action and proof they were never wanted in the royal family," he added.

Image: AP