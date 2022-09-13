'Not My King' Chants, Slogans & Videos Go Viral As Anti-Charles Sentiment Trends

After mother Queen Elizabeth II's death, King Charles III was officially proclaimed as Britain’s monarch in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live on television and online. The accession ceremony that took place in St James' Palace was a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.

“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me,” he said as he took on the duties of a monarch.

While things may have gone well for the Royal Family, it was King Charles III's one particular gesture that caught everyone's attention. A video is doing the rounds of the Britain monarch signalling his servicemen to remove a few things kept on the table before him, as he sits down to sign the papers. Sharing the video, many have opined how it was 'beneath him' to move it himself, and, also, gone on to use the hashtag '#NotMyKing', which is now trending on Twitter.

One of the users wrote, "Royalty summed up in one short video clip. Peasant clear my desk. Imagine what Charlie Jug Ears is like when the cameras aren’t fixed on him."

— HRM Elizabeth ll 💦 (@HrmQueene) September 10, 2022

— Jim Brennan (@camdentownjim) September 10, 2022

#NotMyKing on social media & the streets

The buzz on social media reached the streets, with many taking to the streets with 'Not my King' placards, sloganeering against Charles III. In the widely seen photos, a woman holding a sign reading "Abolish monarchy" was arrested on Sunday at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, where the late UK Queen's body is to lie at rest until Tuesday. As per reports, one man on the street shouted "Let her go! It's free speech!", while others said, "Have some respect."

Turns out, the woman was not the only one. A man, who goes by the username- @SymonHill- claimed that he was also arrested in Oxford after he voiced his proclamation of Charles III as king. "Can we be arrested simply for expressing an opinion in public? I was arrested under the Police Bill passed earlier this year. This is an outrageous assault on democracy," he asked.

I was arrested today in #Oxford after I voiced my opposition to the proclamation of "#CharlesIII". Can we be arrested simply for expressing an opinion in public? I was arrested under the Police Bill passed earlier this year. This is an outrageous assault on democracy.#NotMyKing

Shocking abuse of power. #freespeech #NotMyKing