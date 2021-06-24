'Not Ruling Out': UK PM On Allowing Unrestricted Travel Abroad For Fully Vaccinated People

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on June 24 hinted that Britain was close to permitting unrestricted travel abroad for fully vaccinated people. While speaking at a press briefing, Johnson said that he was not ruling out going abroad for his summer holiday. He added that there would be an announcement later on Thursday regarding the changes to the country’s “green” list for quarantine-free travel.

"I think that the whole double jab process is offering the real prospect of opening up to travel, and we'll be setting out a bit more later on," the UK PM told reporters.

Asked if he would take a trip abroad, he replied: “I’m going to see how we get on, and I’m certainly not ruling it in or ruling it out.”

Now, if and when unrestricted travel will be allowed, it would be a huge boost for airlines and holiday companies that has been brought to their knees due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The summer season is when airlines make almost all of their profits. If the government decides to allow people who are fully vaccinated to avoid quarantining on their return to the UK, then the travel industry could witness a huge relief and could return to something resembling normal.

UK govt ‘being cautious’

Ahead of an announcement on whether a narrow list of quarantine-free travel destinations would be expanded, Britain’s Environment Secretary George Eustice told SkyNews that the government wants to allow people to have holidays abroad again. But he also added that it is wary of the risks. Eustice said that the UK government is “being cautious”. He further went on to says that there was a risk of new variants emerging in other countries which are more resistant to vaccination.

It is worth noting that UK’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is expected to reveal whether any new destinations are added to England’s “green” list for quarantine free travel amid speculation that restrictions could be eased for Spanish islands such as Ibiza. Currently, there are just 11 “green” destinations. Malta and the Portuguese island of Madeira have also been touted as possible additions, and airlines have said they will be ready to go should new destinations open.

Meanwhile, amid the spread of COVID-19, the National Health Services (NHS) has sounded alarmed over the surging cases of coronavirus patients on ventilators in the UK. Speaking to BBC News, Saffron Cordery, the deputy chief of the British health body revealed that the number of patients on ventilator rose by 41 per cent to 227 last week. Despite a robust and successful vaccination drive, Cordery said that rising coronavirus cases were having an impact on the country’s health services. According to the latest tally by world meters, Britain has reported over 4,667,870 cases of coronavirus, out of whom 128,027 have lost their lives. The country has recorded an increase in the cases of the more transmissible Delta strain of COVID in recent weeks, leaving experts across the European continent worried.

(Image: AP)