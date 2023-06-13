Nottingham Van Attack In UK Kills Three, Police Arrest 31-year-old Suspect

Why you’re reading this: A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in Nottingham city centre on Tuesday. The incident also left three other people injured. The police in the British city said that two people were found dead in the street on Ilkeston Road just after 4 am on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the third man was found dead on Magdala Road nearby, Sky News reported.

Why It Matters: Moments after the incident took place, Nottinghamshire police declared it a “major incident”. The police said that the 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and they believed that all three incidents were linked.

The counterterrorism police are understood to be assisting the investigation as the motive behind the incident is still not known. The three attacks have not been declared as a terrorist incident as of now, The Guardian reported.

Police are also trying to locate any phones or computers that the suspect used and are examining the contents in them. Cordons have been erected around the Nottingham city centre.

“Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4 am where two people were found dead in the street. Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people. They are currently being treated in hospital. A man has also been found dead in Magdala Road,” the Nottinghamshire police said in a statement. “Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody,” the police further added.

This is a developing story