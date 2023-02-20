Number Of People Dependent On Food Banks In UK On The Rise: Report

A new report has revealed that more and more people in the UK are becoming dependent on food banks than ever before. These numbers include pensioners, NHS staff, and teachers who are taking help as the cost of living is increasing in Britain.

The research that was conducted by the Independent Food Aid Network (IFAN) revealed that 90% of the surveyed food banks reported "ever-increasing" demand in December 2022 and January 2023 as compared with 2021, Sputnik reported.

Why are people getting more dependent on food banks in the UK?

The study further said that about half of the 85 organisations that are helping to run 154 food banks responded to the survey and admitted that if a similar demand is seen then they would either decrease the support or turn households away. Meanwhile, Trussell Trust, which with more than 1,300 food banks is the UK’s biggest provider suggested that the number of people relying on food banks is likely to go up in this year's winter and food banks are likely to go to "breaking point". The Office for National Statistics revealed that despite inflationary pressures easing, the cost of living crisis is still increasing, food inflation is at 16.7%, and the cost of gas has jumped nearly 130% higher than last year. The Office for Budget Responsibility predicted in November that households’ disposable income would come down by 4.3% in 2022–2023, the largest drop since comparable records began in 1956.

Notably, the food banks in the UK are facing difficulty meeting record demand from people who are working, including NHS staff and teachers, the Ifan research said. "It’s very clear that people have been trying to muddle through the winter on credit and are now building up debts that will push people over the edge," said Sabine Goodwin, Ifan co-ordinator.

The biggest problem that was recorded was the increased cost of living, followed by inadequate wages and waiting times for initial Universal Credit payments. A third of independent food banks reported that benefit sanctions and deductions were also contributing to the problem. "Staff are reporting burnout, heavy caseloads, and a constant stream of new referrals. We are coping, but the level of demand is relentless. "Volunteers often feel that we can’t do enough for people," said Judith Vickers, from LifeShare in Manchester.