Nurses In UK Go On Strike Over Pay Dispute For The First Time In NHS History

Tens of thousands of nurses in the United Kingdom have begun going on mass strikes across Northern Ireland, Wales, and England on Thursday amid a dispute with the government over pay. The strikes mark the first disruption in medical services in the history of the National Health Service (NHS).

The nurses going on strike have refused to render their services to hospitals and other healthcare institutions across the three countries from 8 am until 8 pm, according to The Guardian. While critical services will have full staff, the major disruption has resulted in tons of outpatient operations and appointments being cancelled, with only a small chunk of nurses being on duty to provide non-urgent services.

The strikes are being held by nurses belonging to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), who aim to get a pay rise of 5% above the rate of inflation, after the government said that it will give them about a 4% uplift. RCN general secretary Pat Cullen revealed that the nurses do not intend to participate in strikes, but they feel the need to do so amid soaring inflation.

Nurses across UK demand fair wage

“Nurses are not relishing this. We are acting with a very heavy heart. It has been a difficult decision taken by hundreds of thousands who begin to remove their labour from tomorrow in a bid to be heard, recognised and valued,” she said, adding that “It is a tragic first for nursing, the RCN and the NHS. Nursing staff on picket lines is a sign of failure on the part of governments.”

Nurses partaking in strikes have held placards that read “It’s time to pay nursing staff a fair wage” while sporting white RCN vests that read “The Voice of Nursing.” Earlier on Wednesday during the PMQ session, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer targetted British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of being unable to negotiate a rise in pay with the union and accused him of “playing games with people’s health.”