Obama Pays Homage To Queen's 'kindness', Recalls How She Wore Brooch Gifted By Michelle

On the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, former US President Barack Obama paid tribute to her "kindness and consideration." In a video message, Obama recalled his meetings with the UK's longest-serving monarch and stated that the Queen reminded him of his grandmother. He also hailed the late Queen for being so kind and thoughtful to him and his wife Michelle Obama during their first meeting with her. "It surprised me not just in appearance but also in the manner... She was very gracious but also no-nonsense, with a wry sense of humour," Obama added.

"Michelle and I were lucky enough to know Her Majesty The Queen. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with extraordinary generosity. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and those mourning her passing," the former US President wrote on Twitter while paying his tribute to the late monarch.

According to Obama, once his wife and two daughters were invited to tea at Buckingham Palace and later driven around the palace grounds in the Queen's ornate carriage. He claimed that the impact of that moment is still felt in the lives of his daughters. The former US President also recalled how a state dinner in 2011 had left his wife Michelle concerned. He said that Michelle was worried because she had chosen a "little, humble brooch" of "nominal value" as a present for the monarch, who was dressed up quite a bit during the occasion.

Obama further stated that the Queen wore the then-First Lady's brooch the following evening during a dinner at the US Embassy. "It was an example of the subtle thoughtfulness that she consistently displayed, not just to us but to everybody she interacted with," he said. Speaking further about the Queen, Obama said, "The combination of a sense of duty and a clear understanding of her role as a symbol for her nation and as the carrier of a certain set of values, combined with a very human quality of kindness and consideration I think that's what made her so beloved not just in Great Britain but around the world."

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama remembered Queen Elizabeth II in touching video message. Watch here:

It is pertinent to mention here that the incumbent US President along with the First Lady attended the Queen's state funeral in London. The funeral was also attended by several world leaders as well as members of other royal families from across Europe. The Queen had breathed her last on September 8 at the age of 96.

