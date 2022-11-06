'Obviously Marvellous': Rishi Sunak Takes Pride In Becoming First Indian-origin UK PM

Rishi Sunak, in his first major interview after becoming the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, expressed his joy of being the first Indian-origin person to lead the country. In a conversation with The Times, Sunak said that his appointment to the top post speaks volumes of Britain’s diversity and inclusion. He also talked about the Diwali party, which was the first event that was held at the Downing Street residence since his appointment.

"It was obviously marvellous. It meant a lot of things to a lot of people," said the new premier, who formerly served as the finance minister under the Boris Johnson government and used to decorate the doorstep of Number 11 during Diwali. "Hopefully it's a source of collective pride across the country," Sunak said in the interview which was published on November 5.

"As chancellor I was able to light my Diwali Diyas (lamps) on the steps of Downing Street. It said something wonderful about our country that that was possible, but also that it wasn't a big deal,” he said, adding that "It was in a sense gosh, this is great, but also that's just Britain.”

Sunak went on to reveal that he did not step aside from the PM race when Boris Johnson aimed to make a comeback after Liz Truss’ resignation from the post. He added that he had faith in his abilities as a former finance minister, and was sure that he could lead the country as it battles an economic crisis.

"I was very clear with him about the fact I had strong support from colleagues in parliament and I thought I was the best person to do the job," he said.

Rishi Sunak recalls the day Liz Truss resigned

Sunak also revealed that when Truss resigned, he was devouring ribs at TGI Friday’s in Teesside with his family. He then had to make a life-changing decision -- whether he should go bowling next or join the race and potentially become the UK’s next leader.

Sunak recalled that he called his wife Akshata Murty. “I did need to talk to her about it. In one sense I had moved on, I was thinking about what was next for me. I was getting stuck into that.” However, eventually, he realised that he had a “responsibility and a duty,” and so he headed to London to contest yet again.