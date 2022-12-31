Old Video Of UK Man Getting Off The Train To Catch It Again At Next Stop Goes Viral; Watch

A video that was originally posted in 2017 has lately started grabbing millions of eyeballs on social media, thanks to its main character- a man who defies all odds and runs out of a train, only to enter it again at the next station. Shared on Twitter, the clip displays London’s subway train and a passenger who filmed himself completing a challenge that might seem intimidating to many everyday passengers.

As the video goes on, the man is seen stepping out of the train’s coach at London’s Mansion House metro station, running and making his way up staircases, crowds of people, and streets, only to reach Cannon Street, the next station, and boarding the same train he sprinted out of.

The video concludes with the man dropping down to the floor of the train to catch his breath, as fellow passengers break into applause. "London. Man gets off London metro, runs to board same train at next stop This runner exited a train, ran to the next stop, on got back on the same train," reads the caption of the post.

Social media users react to the viral video

The video was shot on two cameras - one placed on the man’s head and the other affixed inside the train. So far, it has garnered a whopping 47 million views and over 2,400 comments. on Twitter. “Wow! Get him to the Olympics!” wrote fellow Olympian Sharath M Gayakwad.

“I didn't believe he could do it,” wrote another, along with an applause emoji. “Respect,” wrote a third user. “He has officially challenged the subway :D I will say that it can be tried between levent and 4-levent in Istanbul, but the stairs will not allow it, it is very difficult.. Maybe Usain Bolt can succeed,” tweeted another.