Deeply concerned by the spike in COVID-related infections across Europe and other regions, health ministers at the Group of Seven (G7) Summit dubbed the new Omicron strain as the "biggest threat to global public health." In a joint statement released by the participants of the G7, the ministers also reiterated the commitment to taking forward the pledges in the G7 and G20 declarations to tackle the ongoing pandemic. Expressing concern over the sudden rise in the Omicron cases in Europe and the rest of the world, the G7 ministers discussed ways to combat the new variant, stressing the importance of "cooperating closely" and sharing data and robust rollout of vaccinations.

It is pertinent to mention that the special G7 summit, chaired by UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid, took place as the UK recorded more than 88,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 11,000 cases on Thursday. Notably, the European Union (EU) countries are facing the wave of both Delta and Omicron variants just ahead of the winter holidays, with European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (EUCDC) warning the overall risk posed by the strain to be "very high," Politico added.

"Ministers shared their concerns over the rise in Omicron cases around the world and discussed how to combat the new variant, stressing the importance of co-operating closely to monitor the situation, share data and increase vaccinations to provide as much protection as possible," Department of Health and social care spokesman said in a statement.

The #COVID19 Dashboard has been updated:



On 16 December, 88,376 new cases and 146 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported across the UK.



On 16 December, 88,376 new cases and 146 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported across the UK.

Our data includes the number of people receiving a first, second and booster dose of the #vaccine:

The G7 Summit participants- including UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan- also underscored the importance of equitable share of diagnostics, vaccine and therapeutics, genome sequencing and threat monitoring strategies. They also agreed on the increasing importance of booster campaigns and regular testing alongside continued non-pharmaceutical measures. "Ministers reiterated their continuous support for COVAX, their commitment to the global effort on vaccine rollout and their support for accelerated development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics in pandemics," the joint statement informed.

#OmicronVariant latest information



1,691 additional confirmed cases of the #Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported across the UK.



Confirmed Omicron cases in the UK now total 11,708. pic.twitter.com/lJW3Eh2mvc — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) December 16, 2021

UK marks 74% rise in daily COVID cases

As per the health bulletin released by UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), 88,376 people were diagnosed with Covid in the last 24 hours. Omicron also made up 70% of cases in London and 40% nationally on December 13. With the approaching holiday week, cases are believed to be doubling nationally every two days and spreading faster than testing can keep up, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty warned. The latest Covid count marked a 74% rise in a week and a 12% spike than the toll yesterday, which itself crossed the previous record of 68,000 during the second wave in January.

(Image: @SajidJavid/Twitter/Shutterstock)