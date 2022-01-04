Omicron: No New Measures To Be Implemented In Britain Amid Rising Cases, Says PM

On January 3, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the country's health system will be strained for weeks as a result of the current rise in COVID-19 infections. However, AP reported citing the British PM that no new steps to prevent the spread would be implemented shortly.

AP reported, during a visit to a vaccination clinic in Aylesbury, 85 kilometres (53 miles) northwest of London, Johnson said, "I think we’ve got to recognize that the pressure on our NHS, on our hospitals, is going to be considerable in the course the next couple of weeks, and maybe more."

Over Christmas and New Year, the highly transmissible Omicron variant pushed Britain's daily new caseload rising, with 157,758 infections in England and Scotland on Monday. Johnson spoke to media after The Sunday Times revealed that a number of hospitals in Lincolnshire's eastern county had declared a serious incident due to severe and unprecedented staff shortages. According to Matthew Taylor, CEO of NHS Confederation, which represents 1.5 million health professionals, much of the health care system is in "crisis," which is exacerbated by high demand for services and employee absenteeism, AP reported.

Johnson lifted nearly all COVID-19 restrictions in July

In July, Johnson's government lifted nearly all coronavirus restrictions, but last month reversed course and implemented "Plan B" in England, which included requiring face coverings in indoor public places, proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter nightclubs, and encouraging people to work from home if possible. As the government works to address workforce shortages, Johnson urged citizens to follow the guidelines and receive a booster vaccine shot.

AP reported, citing the PM, as saying, “So do all the things that I’ve said, make sure we follow a Plan B, get boosted but also help the NHS with their staffing requirements, and we’re looking at what we can do to move people into those areas that are particularly badly affected.”

Earlier this week, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi told the BBC that data from London, which has seen rising infection rates in recent weeks, appears to show a "plateauing" of rates, but that "we are seeing leakage into the over-50s in terms of infections, and it’s generally the over-50s who end up with severe infection and hospitalization."

