Omicron: Threat Posed By New Variant Will Not Be Known Until Dec, Says Senior UK Scientist

A prominent scientist from UK stated that the harm presented by the new Omicron Variant will not be known until the end of December. According to The Guardian, he warned that people should not expect COVID to evolve into a 'mild disease.' The head of Imperial College London's disease outbreak analysis and modelling group, Professor Neil Ferguson, told MPs on December 1 that while evolution may let COVID spread more easily, the virus may not become less harmful.

The Guardian quoted Neil Ferguson, as saying, “It’s too early to say whether Omicron is going to be more or less severe than previous variants, but what we have seen so far is, Alpha has been more severe than the previous strain, a little in terms of severe outcomes counterbalanced by the fact that we have treatments, and Delta was more severe again."

So far, the tendency has been toward greater severity rather than decreased severity, which is gladly being addressed by better treatments. That means people today have a significantly higher chance of surviving acute COVID than they had when the pandemic began, the professor added. Experts advised UK policymakers last week to take early and aggressive efforts to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, according to minutes from the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) meeting, which were published on Wednesday. Although concrete evidence is not yet available, the scientists said that early research of the variant had revealed sufficiently concerning indications for them to urge early and rigorous efforts to prevent introduction and subsequent transmission.

Massive wave of cases could overwhelm the NHS: Advisory Group

The B.1.1.529 strain, which was first found in South Africa and dubbed Omicron by the World Health Organization (WHO), has caused the government to restore mandatory mask-wearing in stores and whilst using public transportation, as well as to substantially accelerate the booster immunisation campaign. The minutes of the Nervtag meeting stated that it is still uncertain how devastating the variant's health consequences could be, but that a massive wave of cases could overwhelm the NHS. Vaccines and antibody treatments should be updated, according to the group.

While certain infections become less harmful over time, Ferguson told MPs that this was not always the case. He said that two of the most well-known COVID-19 variants, the Alpha and Delta versions, each produced more severe sickness than their predecessors. Viruses are constantly evolving as they proliferate within infected bodies. The majority of mutations have a negative or neutral effect on the virus, but some can help it spread faster. This could happen if a variant adheres better to human cells, grows more quickly inside cells, or makes humans more infectious for extended periods of time.

Mutations in the COVID-19 Omicron variant are predicted to make it more transmissible as well as more difficult to recognise by antibodies. Concerns have prompted a worldwide effort to determine how well vaccinations and post-infection immunity protect against the variant. The first results are due in the next week or two, but Ferguson believes it will take longer to fully comprehend Omicron's threat. When the Alpha and Delta variants first appeared, epidemiologists needed several weeks to collect enough data to figure out how much more transmissible they were, as well as the extent of any immune evasion.

