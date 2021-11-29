Omicron Threat: UK Mandates Face Masks; Violators To Be Penalised Rs 19,977

After cases of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, were discovered in the UK on Tuesday, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson-led government declared that face masks will be made mandatory once again, the Northumberland Gazette reported. The new coronavirus variant, which was initially discovered in South Africa, has been termed the worst ever, but it is hoped that tighter controls would help prevent its spread. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified Omicron as a Variant of Concern.

Face masks will be required in all stores and public transportation in the UK starting from 4 am on Tuesday. Masks will not be required in pubs, restaurants, or concerts and events. The new rules will be enforced by a penalty, which means that individuals who do not follow them will be penalised with fines amounting to £200 (approximately Rs 19,977) on the first offence. The fee will be doubled for any subsequent violations

People can reduce their fine by half by paying within the first two weeks

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid stated that people can reduce their fine by half by paying within the first two weeks. According to Sky News, he said that he thinks the correct amount of response on masks is doing it in this proportionate way where it's for public transportation and retail shops. He added that it will be regulated by the government, which implies that people will take it seriously. In common areas of schools, colleges, and universities, such as corridors, canteens, and halls, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawihas also proposed that face masks be worn by staff, visitors and students.

On restoring COVID limitations, Javid emphasised that it was nowhere near the time to reinstate social distance laws and work-from-home instructions, Sky News reported. He stated that they know now that those COVID limitations do bear a very significant price, both economically and socially, and also in terms of non-COVID health outcomes such as the impact on mental health.

In light of the new variant, Javid said that he expects new advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on whether boosters should be extended to all over 18, whether the waiting time for a booster jab should be reduced, and whether second doses should be offered to 12 to 15-year-olds, according to Sky News.

(Image: AP)