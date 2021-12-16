Omicron: UK PM Urges Citizens To Receive Booster Shots, Introduces New Measures In England

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to receive their booster dose. Addressing a press conference on 15 December, Johnson told people that if they are above 18 years of age and have received their second shot of vaccine at least three months ago, they need to get vaccinated with a third dose. He stated that the cases of Omicron continue to emerge in the UK with over 78,000 COVID-19 cases reported in a single day and added that it is the highest daily number reported.

He further raised concern over the rise in hospitalisations, stating that the country has been witnessing a 10% rise in hospitalisation every week. He further lauded the efforts of NHS and pharmacists who have been working to vaccinate the people against COVID-19. In his press conference, Johnson pointed out that over 6,50,000 booster doses have been delivered across the UK on 14 December. He stated that military personnel have been deployed across every region in the country including an additional 100 personnel in Scotland from 14 December and 2,500 firefighters. Furthermore, 20,000 new volunteers have joined in to help with vaccinating people with booster doses against COVID-19.

COVID-19 restrictions in England

The United Kingdom government has announced that in view of Omicron cases, England is moving to plan B. According to the new rules, people need to wear face masks in most public indoor places like cinemas, theatres, pharmacies, banks, shops, supermarkets, auctions. People who can work from home have been advised to work from home. Furthermore, people fully vaccinated must show their NHS COVID pass or have proof of a negative test in the last 48 hours to enter certain venues and events like nightclubs, dance halls and other late-night dance venues.

Earlier on 13 December, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the country has a “tidal wave of Omicron coming”. He further said that keeping in view the Omicron emergency, he has now set a target of vaccinating everyone eligible aged 18 and over in the country before the New Year. Speaking on vaccinating people, Johnson said that he had earlier given the target of vaccinating the people before the end of next month, however, the rise in cases of Omicron strain has led to bringing the target forward by a whole month.

