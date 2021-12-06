Omicron: UK Records 50% Rise In Infections Of New COVID Strain, Total Tally Reaches 246

As many as 86 cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron, have been recorded in Britain pushing the total tally to 246, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed on Sunday. According to reports, the number of new infections has risen by 50% compared to the total of 160 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Britain has also logged over 43,992 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total tally in the UK to 10,464,389 cases, as per official data released on Sunday. The UK has also registered 54 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, ending on Sunday.

With the latest figures, cases have now been detected in East Midlands, East of England, London, north-east, north-west, south-east, south-west, and West Midlands, as reported by The Guardian. On the other hand, at least 18 additional cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in Scotland with the total number of confirmed cases now 48. The cases come as the new risk assessment report from UKHSA dubbed the new variant as "rapidly transmissible."

UKHSA issues "red" alert

Observing the blasphemous rise in cases, the UKHSA has issued a red alert against the virus which is dubbed as "Variant of Concern" by the World Health Organisation (WHO) due to its capacity to evade naturally and externally induced immune response (antibodies). Hoping to gather more data on the same, the chief executive of the agency, Dr. Jenny Harries said that "We are working as fast as possible to gather more evidence about any impact the new variant may have on severity of disease or vaccine effectiveness. Until we have this evidence, we must exercise the highest level of caution in drawing conclusions about any significant risks to people’s health," The Guardian quoted. Additionally, she also noted "small amount of community transmission" as fresh cases were reported among people who had not travelled abroad.

UK adds Nigeria to its red list

Beginning from 4 am local time in London on December 6, the UK has expanded its "red" list to add Nigeria along with 9 other countries from where travel will be temporarily restricted in the light of emerging evidence and changing global picture in regards to the spread of Omicron. As per a government order released on December 4, all UK and Irish citizens arriving from Nigeria will have to isolate in a government-approved Managed Quarantine Service (MQS) for 10 days and receive two negative PCR tests, as further precautionary measures against Omicron. "A temporary travel ban will therefore be introduced for all non-UK and non-Irish citizens and residents who have been in Nigeria in the last 10 days, meaning they will be refused entry into the UK. This does not apply to those who have stayed airside and only transited through Nigeria while changing flights," the order mentioned. As of now, the 10 countries on the list are - Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Nigeria.

