Omicron: UK Records Over 600 Cases Of New COVID Variant In Biggest Daily Jump

In one of the biggest daily surges, the UK on Saturday recorded 633 Omicron cases bringing the latest total figure of confirmed d B.1.1.529 cases to 1,898. Meanwhile, 11 more cases were registered by Scotland, taking the total to 121 now confirmed Omicron cases. In the UK's Wales, two additional cases of the Omicron spiked the total to 15. Overall, 448 new cases of the B.1.1.529 variant were registered in Britain, according to the health officials' data.

The recent Omicron surge across the Uk comes in the backdrop of the warnings from the English scientists that stressed the Omicron variant may cause 25,000 to 75,000 COVID-19 fatalities in England over the period of the next five months. London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) in its study outlined how the Omicron will spread at a very fast rate heading into 2022."We continue to look closely at all of the emerging data,” UK’s Sky News quoted a government official as saying. "We've been clear throughout that vital vaccines and boosters are our best line of defence against this virus and that is why we are urging people to come forward as quickly as possible as they become eligible,” the unnamed official stressed.

"Plan B remains a proportionate response based upon what we know, so we encourage everyone to follow the rules by wearing a face covering, working from home if you can, testing regularly and coming forward for your booster when called,” SKY News cited a Boris Johnson administration official as saying.

One million cases in UK by December end

On a positive note, UK’s Health Security Agency released a report that did not document any death or hospitalization from the Omicron so far. As the Omicron tally keeps surging in the United Kingdom, a top scientific consultant has predicted that the new variant might spread in Britain at a much faster rate as compared to South Africa. UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid, meanwhile at a press conference made an alarming prediction looking at the fast transmission trend of the new variant. The UK might witness 1 million new cases by the end of this month, December, he warned. "Its doubling time — that's the number of days it takes the number of infections to double in the community — we estimate is between two and a half to three days, which would mean that at this rate by the end of this month, we could hit about a million infections in the community throughout the UK," Javid was quoted as saying by SKY News.