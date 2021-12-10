Omicron Variant Could Spread Faster In England Than In South Africa, Says Top Sage Adviser

As the Omicron tally keeps surging by day in the United Kingdom, a top scientific consultant stated that the new variant of COVID might spread much quicker in England compared to South Africa. Professor John Edmunds, an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine as well as a member of the British government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has warned by adding that the new variant poses a "very severe setback" to the efforts in preventing the outbreak, as per The Guardian.

Edmunds further added that even though Omicron is considered to be milder than the existing dominant variant Delta, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan B initiatives were "absolutely not an overreaction." On Thursday, Edmunds asserted during a Royal Society of Medicine webinar that there is a possibility to have more instances of Omicron in the nation than had been reported after testing and that the figures were expected to spike in the coming weeks.

'Hit about a million infections in the community throughout the UK': Health Secy on Omicron

In addition to this, on Thursday, the UK Health Security Agency detected an additional 249 Omicron instances, nearly doubling the number revealed the day before, taking the tally in UK to 817. Looking at the figures, Edmunds explained that if the nation reports 1,000 cases a day, then during the doubling period of two to three days, the number would surge to 8,000 in a week and 64,000 in two weeks. These would be on top of the ongoing Delta illness outbreak, as per the professor.

Furthermore, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid made an alarming prediction on Thursday after pointing the fast transmission of the new variant that the UK might witness 1 million new cases by the end of this month. As per Sputnik, "Its doubling time — that's the number of days it takes the number of infections to double in the community — we estimate is between two and a half to three days, which would mean that at this rate by the end of this month, we could hit about a million infections in the community throughout the UK," Javid was quoted as saying by Sky News.

South Africa has younger population than UK making it less vulnerable: Edmunds

These warning remarks came after the nation has recorded an increase of 50,867 daily COVID-19 cases, 813 hospitalisations, and 148 fatalities on Thursday, indicating a week-over-week increase in all categories. Additionally, Edmunds refuted ideas suggesting that the Omicron strain may be "good news" if hospitalisation is done at half of the rate than Delta variant. The idea has stemmed primarily from hospitalisations in South Africa, where the population consists of much younger people than in the UK, making serious COVID infections less likely to occur in the first spot. While the average age in the United Kingdom is slightly over 40, in South Africa it is less than 28, he added while addressing the webinar.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, PM Boris Johnson indicated that England will implement Plan B in which citizens are being asked to work from home and wear face masks in most public places, carry NHS COVID Pass as part of new efforts to reduce Omicron transmission.

