On Father's Day, Prince William Shares Adorable Picture With George, Charlotte And Louis

To mark the special occasion of Father's Day, the royal family shared a new photograph of Prince William with his children. The photograph displays the Duke of Cambridge smiling as he wraps his arms around eight years old Prince George and 7-year-old Princess Charlotte, while Prince Louis, who just starred in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, rests on his shoulders. The picture was taken last autumn when the family was on vacation in Jordan, Sky News reported.

The picture which has been uploaded on social media, was shared with the caption, “Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!”

Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today! pic.twitter.com/dNPJqvjHDy — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 18, 2022

While on the family vacation, the Duke of Cambridge is seen to be dressed in a T-shirt and shorts and appears cheerful. Prince George is dressed in a khaki-coloured outfit, whereas the younger ones are dressed in blue and white attire.

In addition to this, for their official Christmas card in 2021, William and Kate picked another picture from Jordan.

Prince Louis' antics steal people's hearts during Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration

Meanwhile, besides Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration, Louis' antics became an outstanding feature in the events. During the airshow on the first day of the festivities, he captivated the hearts of the country by bringing out all of his naughtiest looks.

For his reactions during the British monarch's Platinum Jubilee festivities, Prince Louis has even received a comment from the former White House press secretary. Further, when the little prince covered his ears and shouted during the Royal Air Force (RAF) flypast on June 2, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child won over the spectators and become an online phenomenon. On June 5, he came back with a slew of expressions, including an incident in which the young prince covered his mother, Kate's lips and mocked her with amusing faces.

Photo of the week: Prince Louis, great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, holds his hands over his ears as jets roar over Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade in London on June 2. pic.twitter.com/2LHMBCi4jv — Sandy Pallot Klein (@SPKlein52) June 5, 2022

Apart from this, on the fourth and final day of Great-Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations of her 70 years of rule, Prince William and Kate's son, Louis, could not sit still in the grandstand. Apart from covering his mother's lips, the four-year-old prince shifted places many times. Prince Louis sat atop his father, Prince William, and grandfather, Prince Charles, throughout the event, and was dubbed "iconic" and a "ball of energy" by some netizens.

Prince Louis loving all the animal costumes for the #PlatinumJubileepageant!



He’s just a bundle of fun and energy😂 pic.twitter.com/sgOwC7aHAJ — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 5, 2022

Prince Charles holding his grandson Prince Louis!



They have such a sweet relationship🥰#PlatinumJubileePageant pic.twitter.com/BhoNq38eEl — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 5, 2022

Furthermore, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, afterwards, expressed their gratitude to the people for a wonderful Platinum Jubilee weekend, noting that they and their family had a great time, Sky News reported.

(Image: @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter)