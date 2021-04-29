On Kate And Prince William's 10th Wedding Anniversary, Kensington Palace Shares New Images

On the occasion of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tenth wedding anniversary on April 29, Kensington Palace unveiled two “beautiful” portraits of the royal couple. In both newly released photos, Prince William and Kate are all smiles and as per the caption, they were clicked ahead of the anniversary just this week. The two had exchanged vows in front of reportedly two billion people across the globe at Westminister Abbey on this day in 2011.

The royal couple completed ten years of marriage on Thursday and in order to mark the milestone and adhering to the tradition of the royal family of releasing new portraits every year on any joyous occasion, the images were posted on social media. According to the caption, they were snapped by celebrity portrait photographer Chris Floyd on the grounds of Kensington Palace. The couple appeared at ease and smiles for “breathtaking” images.

‘It was a thrill’

Relaying his own experience of photographing the royal couple, Floyd took to his Instagram account to post the same two portraits and saying “it was a thrill” to spend time with Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In the caption, the celebrity photographer wrote, “I recently visited Cambridge for the first time in my life. That same day, by an astonishing coincidence, was also the day I was asked to photograph The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their tenth wedding anniversary.”

He added, “It was a thrill to spend some time with them at Kensington Palace, especially as The Duchess is a rather keen photographer. Happy anniversary!”

Even after a tumultuous month for the UK royal family, the senior members this week were seen getting back to their duties. While they had a rough month as they mourn the passing away of Prince Philip, Prince Charles is also about to receive a special honour. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales is getting a brand new title which is the ‘patron of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), a London-based group. Prince Charles’ appointment coincides with RPO’s 75th anniversary that will take place in September and was announced by the group’s managing director, James Williams. In a statement, Williams revealed that he could not be more ‘thrilled’ to collaborate with Prince Charles.

Image credits: AP