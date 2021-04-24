On Prince Louis' Birthday, Royal Family Shares Cute Birthday Wish For Kate & William's Son

Prince Louis, the third child of Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton turned three years old on April 23. To mark the same, members from across the House of Windsor united, sharing wishes and posting pictures of the Cambridge Royal. Taking to Instagram, the official page of the Royal Family shared a brightening photograph of Louis which showed him flashing a wide smile while riding a bicycle.

“Taken earlier this week by The Duchess of Cambridge before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis,” read the caption along with the picture.

According to a report by People, Louis is attending Wilcocks Nursery School in London, the same which his elder sister Princess Charlotte attended. Later, a close source to the Royal Family told the media outlet that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose the place because they were impressed by the team who tutored Princess Charlotte.

Three-year-old Prince Louis is fifth in line for the British crown. He is preceded by his grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William, Elder brother George and elder sister Prince Charlotte. The Royal Family channel also posted a clip from Prince George's birthday celebrations.

Queen's scaled-down birthday

Blanketed by nearly a fortnight of gloom following Prince Philip's demise, the royal family also marked Queen Elizabeth II's birthday on April 21. The Queen’s public birthday celebrations was also restricted due to COVID-19 restrictions in England. For the second year in a row, ‘Trooping the Colour’ was cancelled due to the pandemic which refers to the June festivities held to mark Queen’s birthday. The highlight of the celebrations includes a Royal Family gathering on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. However, reportedly, several plans are currently under discussion for subdued birthday celebrations like the ones that took place last year in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle. However, it still remains unclear if any of her family members would join the ceremony in June.

Image Credits: AP