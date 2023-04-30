One Dead And Seven Wounded After Multiple People Stabbed Outside UK's Cornwall Nightclub

One man in his 30s was killed and seven others were injured in a reported stabbing incident in Cornwall, United Kingdom. According to Sky News, police were informed after the reports of someone being in possession of a knife in Cornwall surfaced. The police were called to the area of Victoria Square located on Castle Canyke Road in Bodmin. The incident reportedly took place around 3:15 am on Sunday and occurred following a serious altercation.

The police arrested a 24-year-old man from Bodmin on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, Sky News reported. The suspect still remains in police custody. "At this time we are treating this as an isolated matter and we are not seeking anyone else,” Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson from the Major Crime Investigation Team told the British news outlet. "This is a live and active police investigation, and I would urge people not to speculate on social media but if you have information which may assist us, please report it,” Roson added.

The investigation is at an early stage

The East Cornwall Police is investigating the matter. The Cornwall local police superintendent stated that the investigation is at a very early stage, adding that the public can expect to see a rise in police presence in the region. “This investigation is in its early stages and the public can expect to see a heightened policing presence around Bodmin today whilst enquiries are ongoing,” the policing superintendent told Sky News.