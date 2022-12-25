One Woman Dead And Many Injured After A Pub Shooting In Merseyside, UK On Christmas Eve

Christmas eve celebrations went dark after a woman was shot dead in a pub in Merseyside, UK on Saturday. The incident that took place in the Wallasey Village also left several people injured. According to BBC, an unknown individual started open firing inside the pub during the Christmas eve celebration. On Sunday, the Merseyside police stated that a murder investigation has been launched to deal with the issue.

The statement reads, “We can confirm we have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Wallasey Village”. The police statement also talked about how the woman succumbed to the injuries after she was taken to the hospital. “A young woman was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound to which she succumbed and was sadly pronounced deceased," the Merseyside police asserted in the Sunday statement.

Several people have sustained injuries and three men had been hospitalized

In the statement, the local authorities also stated that several other people have “sustained the injuries” and three men have been hospitalized as they were left injured due to the gunshot wounds. According to BBC, the Pub is named Lighthouse Inn and is located in the Wallasey Village. Following the whole ordeal, Detective Superintendent, Dave McCaughrean told the media that the shooting took place at a busy venue full of young people". He then went on to add, “We believe that the gunman left the pub car park in a dark-coloured vehicle - possibly a dark coloured Mercedes shortly after the shooting”.

The Deputy Superintendent also urged the people who witnessed the incident to come forward. He said, “This investigation is in the very early stages and we understand that this is a truly shocking and devastating incident that happened just before Christmas Day”. "A woman has tragically lost her life at Christmas whilst several people are being treated in hospital and our thoughts and condolences are with the victim's family”, he added. McCaughrean also informed the media that the victim’s family have been informed about the devastating incident.