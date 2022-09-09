Operation Unicorn Activated In UK After Queen's Demise In Scotland; Here Are The Details

Britain will come to a grinding halt for nearly a week to mourn its Queen, who passed away on September 8 after 73 years on the throne. Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-reigning monarch, breathed her last at her Balmoral home in Scotland.

Buckingham Palace already had a plan in place for the Queen’s funeral, codenamed ‘Operation London Bridge’, had she died in London. However, 'Operation Unicorn' has been set in motion since the monarch passed away in Scotland.

The revised codename was revealed only some time ago, indicating that the Queen's coffin may be brought by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, two days after her death. The preparations reportedly include a procession through Edinburgh’s Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral, her body will lie in state for 24 hours to allow her close family to pay their respects.

As the mourning period continues, the Queen will be brought on a train to London where her coffin will be laid in state for three days at Westminster Hall. During this time, members of the public will be invited to pay their respects. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey will follow this - a ceremony presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The monarch will finally be laid to rest at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where her late husband, Prince Philip, and both of her parents, the Queen Mother and George VI, are also buried. The day of her funeral and the day of the coronation of King Charles III will both be national holidays.

Plans for the day

Today, King Charles III will travel from Balmoral Castle to London with his wife, Camilla, now Queen Consort. The new King is expected to hold an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace

The UK Parliament will gather at noon for MPs to pay respect to the Queen. At midday, bells will toll in tribute to the Queen at Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral, and Windsor Castle. At 1 PM, gun salutes will be fired in Hyde Park and other places.

PM Truss and other senior ministers will attend a remembrance service at St Paul's Cathedral. The government will confirm the period of national mourning. The King will make his first televised address to the nation as head of state