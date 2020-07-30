Origin Of Stonehenge Discovered After Man Returns Core After Six Decades

Geologists have finally discovered the origin of the famous sarsen stones at Stonehenge with the help of a missing piece which was returned by a man after 60 years. The sarsens form all 15 stones of Stonehenge's central horseshoe and weigh up to 30 tonnes and stand up to 7 metres tall. They also form the uprights and lintels of the outer circle and outlying stones like the Heel Stone and the Slaughter Stone.

The origins of the stones and their transportation methods and routes have been the subject of debate among archaeologists and geologists for more than four centuries. The smaller “bluestones” include dolerites, tuffs, rhyolites, and sandstone, showing those are not local to Stonehenge, which stands in an area underlain by Chalk bedrock.

Studies have suggested that the igneous bluestones originated from the Preseli Hills in southwest Wales, over 200 km west of the monument, and that the sandstone Altar Stone came from east Wales. However, the source of the sarsens, erected during the mid-third millennium BC, remained a mystery for a long time until now and no research was published on it.

Stone returned after six decades

A man named Robert Phillips kept a core, drilled from Stone 58 during repair work, for six decades and returned it in 2019. A team of geologists managed to develop a method of analysing sarsen stone by looking at minute traces of elements within the stones, and they started piecing together a puzzle after the stone was returned.

They compared the core's chemical composition to that of sarsen outcrops from across England and the other sarsens at Stonehenge and found that the giant sarsen stones probably come from West Woods, south of Marlborough and around 40 minutes' drive from Stonehenge.

🔎 This fascinating discovery also gives us a clue about what our Neolithic ancestors were looking for when sourcing stones for Stonehenge. — English Heritage (@EnglishHeritage) July 29, 2020

Professor David Nash, University of Brighton, said in a statement that they were able to investigate the chemistry of the sarsens at Stonehenge using x-ray fluorescence, a non-destructive technique. They applied mass spectroscopy to samples from sarsen outcrops across southern England and to tiny pieces of the Phillips’ Core from Stonehenge and the returned core that enabled them to determine the source area for the Stonehenge sarsens.

'We’re incredibly grateful to the Phillips family for returning the core to us," he said.

