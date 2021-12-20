Oxford Scientist Warns Against Lockdown Amid Omicron Spread; Says Data Remains Unclear

A stringent COVID-19 lockdown must be avoided as the data in the initial stage remains unclear, an Oxford professor has warned as several countries worldwide grapple to contain the highly mutated Omicron variant’s spread. Prof Carl Heneghan, the director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford, told BBC’s Today programme that the restrictions shall dependent on “the risk and the people around” and the leaders must focus on the data that matters.

Heneghan stressed that the number of patients that have so far been admitted from the Omicron has hardly changed in a week. “If you focus on the information that matters, you come up with a very different scenario,” the Oxford scientist said, adding that the leaders were considering only the worst-case scenario.

The director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford, warned that the UK, for example, will be in “deep, deep trouble” if it entered into “annual winter lockdowns". He then added, that “this is as good as it gets when you consider the predictable rise in winter pathogens at this time of the year”. He emphasized the approach to the pandemic, stating that “you have to have a balanced proportion when you get the models”.

Irish gov't does not expect to impose COVID-19 restrictions

Heneghan’s remarks came as the Irish government announced that it does not expect to impose the strict COVID-19 restrictions in the coming weeks, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said in a televised address. "If we have to, we will do whatever is necessary but we don't anticipate that will be necessary," Varadkar told Irish broadcaster RTE. The latter added that he was "hoping and expecting" that COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron would not translate into hospitalisations.

Meanwhile, in the UK, at least twelve people died from the Omicron variant infection, Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told a presser. He stressed that there are currently 104 people in the hospital. Raab said that the severity of the coronavirus’ Omicron variant is crucial to the Government's decision of imposing the clampdowns. "We just don't have hard data" yet, he said.