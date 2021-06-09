Oxford University Students Vote To Remove Queen's Portrait, Call It Symbol Of Colonialism

UK’s Oxford University students have reportedly voted to remove the picture of Queen Elizabeth II from their common room claiming that she is a symbol of colonialism. In recent days, the royal family has continued to suffer blows on its image starting from Prince Harry and Meghan’s ‘racism’ allegations to other family feuds. Now, as per British media reports, members of Magdalen College Middle Common Room have overwhelmingly voted to remove the UK monarch’s portrait. The Magdalen College Middle Common Room is made up of post-graduate students of the university.

However, the students’ move was labelled “simply absurd” by the education secretary Gavin Williamson. The graduate students are reportedly seeking the replacement of the UK Queen’s portrait with a piece of “art by or of other influential and inspirational people”. As per Guido Fawkes report, one of the students explained that the move was not about wanting to “cancel” the British monarch. Instead, the student reportedly explained that it was about creating a communal space where “people feel welcome.” As per the report, others were not as subtle including one saying that “patriotism and colonialism are not really separable”.

‘She is the Head of State’

The move drew criticism from UK Education Secretary Williamson who stressed that the UK’s Queen is a “symbol of what is best about the UK. He said, “She is the Head of State and a symbol of what is best about the UK. During her long reign, she has worked tirelessly to promote British values of tolerance, inclusivity and respect around the world.” Further, Magdalen College president and barrister Dinah Rose supported the students’ right to “free speech and political debate” but appeared to distance the institution from those involved in the vote.

She tweeted: “Here are some facts about Magdalen College and HM the Queen. The Middle Common Room is an organisation of graduate students...They don’t represent the College. A few years ago, in about 2013, they bought a print of a photo of the Queen to decorate their common room. They recently voted to take it down. Both of these decisions are their own to take, not the College’s.”

Maybe they'll vote to put it up again, maybe they won't.

Meanwhile, the photo will be safely stored. — Dinah Rose (@DinahRoseQC) June 8, 2021

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash