Partygate Row: Nearly 100 Boris Johnson Impostors Gather Outside Downing Street To Party

At least "hundred Boris Johnsons" gathered outside Downing Street in a bid to organize a booze party on Saturday, January 15. According to a report by The Mirror, the party was arranged by a YouTuber on January 15 as a mark of protest against Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Notably, his alleged involvement in the "booze party" organised during the COVID-19 lockdown paved for the massive outrage. Johnson held the party at a time when his government had invoked stringent lockdown measures in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus. This caused backlash for Johnson and his ministers, topping in a rather untraditional demonstration of sorts.

On Saturday, nearly 100 Boris Johnson-impostors donning black suits, blond wigs and masks grooved to music, drank beer and descended on Whitehall. According to The Mirror, the event was organised by the YouTuber ‘JaackMaate’. He shared pictures of the event on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "We hired 100 Boris Johnsons and threw a party outside Downing Street…" Notably, with the latest revelation, the hardship of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems mounting as the Opposition leaders are now seeking the resignation of Johnson in relation to the "partygate" row.

Opposition MPs are now seeking an honest answer from Johnson

According to a report by news agency Sputnik, Metropolitan Police confirmed it has contacted the Cabinet Office over a "bring your own booze party" on May 20, 2020, which came to light from a "leaked email". The Opposition MPs are now seeking an honest answer from the UK PM in the partygate row and demanded an unconditional apology regarding the same. According to the allegations levelled against Johnson, the minister and his close aides had organised a booze party during the COVID-19 lockdown. This happened at a time when the administration restricted people from attending any social gathering and limited meetings to just two people.

The media report said the Christmas parties were held in Downing Street at the height of the coronavirus lockdown in 2020. It is pertinent to mention here that Downing Street is a 200-metre long street in the City of Westminster that houses the official residences and offices of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Chancellor of the Exchequer. "These are rules that he himself put in place… If the prime minister himself has not followed that guidance if he was at that party when others were told to remain in their homes and not mix with others, that is simply unacceptable," Sputnik quoted Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross as saying. "And if he has misled parliament, in my view he can't continue," added Ross.

