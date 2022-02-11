Partygate Row: UK PM Boris Johnson To Hire Private Lawyer To Handle Legal Issues

Amid continuous questioning in relation to the Downing Street parties, UK PM Boris Johnson has decided to hire a private lawyer to represent him. The Prime Minister is said to have enlisted the help of a legal expert who will focus on the circumstance of working and living in Downing Street. The PM is thought to have attended six events that are currently under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Service.

As per the reports of the Times, a source informed that Boris Johnson will seek legal guidance from a private lawyer because this is a unique legal situation as Downing Street is both his business and his home. Johnson has repeatedly denied breaching COVID norms. He has also refused to declare whether he will quit considering the scenario where he will be penalised by the police on several occasions. Johnson said yesterday that he would wait until the Met's inquiry was completed before revealing his response.

Scotland Yard is writing to more than 50 people

Scotland Yard is writing to more than 50 people in Westminster, including the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie Johnson, asking them to account for any potential rule violations. Respondents have seven days to reply to police questionnaires. The police will next decide whether or not to report them to the ACRO, which is the criminal records office. This is the entity in charge of issuing fixed penalty notifications. Officers from Operation Hillman would send out formal questionnaires seeking an account and explanation from those who attended the party, according to Mirror. Met stated that the documents have legal status and must be filled out completely.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that he does not anticipate being contacted, however, he admitted that he attended Johnson's birthday party for the PM on June 19, 2020. He, however, said that he had not received a questionnaire from the Met and that he did not anticipate receiving a document to fill out, reported Sky News. He also stated that he did not believe he had infringed any COVID guidelines.

Cressida Dick resigned on Thursday

In the meanwhile, Cressida Dick, the Commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police, resigned on Thursday, February 10th. The officials say that her resignation will have no impact on the Met Police's Partygate investigation, according to Mirror. Susan Hall, chair of the London Assembly police and crime committee stated that Sadiq Khan needs to appoint a new Commissioner at the earliest possible.

