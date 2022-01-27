Partygate Row: UK PM Wouldn't Need To Resign If Questioned Under Caution, Says Rees-Mogg

After it was announced that the breaching of COVID-19 regulations in Downing Street will be investigated, ex-ministers and opposition are advocating for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign from his position. However, Commons leader, Jacob Rees-Mogg has stated that Boris Johnson will not be forced to quit if he is questioned by police under caution about lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street.

As per the reports of Channel 4, Jacob Rees-Mogg was asked if PM Johnson would have to resign if he was interviewed under caution by police, to which he replied by saying that of course, he wouldn't and that it is not a concern of resigning because people in this country are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. He further said that it is also worth noting that the police have stated that just because they're looking into something, doesn't mean a crime has been committed and they are looking into it because that's what police do.

Sue Gray is investigating the Downing Street scandal

Senior civil servant, Sue Gray is investigating the Downing Street scandal and has yet to present the report of the findings. Rees-Mogg said that he doesn't know when the report will be released because civil service inspector Ms Gray is independent, according to Daily Mail. He further said that Gray is preparing the report in her own time, without being pressured by the administration.

PM Johnson in the PMQs session stated that he will not resign. The Prime Minister also stated that there are more significant concerns in the world, such as the Ukraine stalemate with Russia. He further said that for many reasons, many people may want him out of the way, referring to the opponents but he appealed to his followers by saying he delivered on Brexit.

Letters of no confidence to Boris Johnson

In the meanwhile, more than a dozen former ministers are planning to present letters of no confidence to Boris Johnson, according to the Guardian. The PM admitted during PMQ on Wednesday that the ministerial code applies to him, to which Keir Starmer, who is the leader of the labour party remarked ''so now that he has admitted the ministerial code applies to him, he should resign.'' Starmer also stated that the PM mislead Parliament.

Image: AP