Partygate: UK PM Johnson Remains Tight-lipped On Whether He Would Resign If Found Guilty

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recently responded to Metropolitan Police's questionnaire, has remained quiet on whether he will quit if police discover he had breached COVID restrictions. The Prime Minister, in an interview with BBC, was asked if he would resign if the police took action against him, to which he stated that he can't comment on a process that was ongoing. He also said that when the Met inquiry ends, he will have something significant to say about it, but any response now would be regarded as a point of commentary about the process.

Last month PM Johnson stated that technically no laws were breached and that the incident was merely a work function. He did, however, express regret to the people who made great sacrifices during the pandemic and felt that the rules were not being properly followed by the ones who establish the laws.

Police inquiry probing 12 parties

The Metropolitan Police inquiry is looking into 12 parties on eight days, some of which the Prime Minister has publicly stated he attended, to examine if COVID rules were broken. Anyone found in violation of the COVID laws will face a fine. The Metropolitan Police sent questionnaires to around 50 suspected of attending parties that violated COVID rules during the lockdown including PM Johnson, whose written response to the police was given before he left for Munich this weekend for the Munich Security Conference.

Johnson's resignation has been demanded by Labour, the Liberal Democrats, and the Scottish National Party, as well as several Conservative MPs. Foreign Office minister James Cleverly stated that he doesn't think the country wants a vacuum at the centre of government right now, according to Sky News.

'Fortunate to live in a democratic country'

As MPs are clamouring for him to quit and the possibility of a no-confidence vote looming, PM Johnson stated that he considers himself fortunate to live in a democratic country, according to BBC. He further stated that it is a beautiful thing for him to be the Prime Minister of a free, independent democratic country where he is subjected to such pressure.