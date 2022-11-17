'Pathetic': Meghan Markle Draws Flak For Cheeky British Accent In Podcast Episode

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, initially set out to have a good time by cheekily doing a British accent. However, what she did not realise was that she could end up garnering massive criticism for doing so. In the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes, Markle engaged in a talk with actor Jameela Jamil. As the conversation went on, Markle decided to whip out her British accent, which she seemed to have obtained over the years through her connection with the Royal Family, particularly her husband, Prince Harry.

“You alright, babe? Hello?” Jamil asked, to which the former actress responded: “Ello. Hello, my friend. How are you doing?” However, Markle blurting out “ello” as Jamil speaks could be an editing error. According to a transcript of the podcast’s episode, Markle greets Jamil with “ello,” but later goes on to ask “Hello, my friend. How are you doing?”

Nonetheless, Markle has faced ridicule and criticism from users on social media, who have called her British accent a botched attempt. “Now making fun of the British accent? Please Meghan, just shut up,” one user wrote on Twitter. “Pathetic really,” a second user said, while another wrote that the actress duo “are both as ‘artificial’ as they come!!!” “Is Meghan trying to do a British accent again?” said another, the Daily Mail reported.

This isn’t the first time that the estranged Royal Family member has sparked outrage for trying to fake a British accent. In 2018, a video featured Markle speaking with a slightly different accent during a trip with Queen Elizabeth II, according to The New York Post.

Jameela Jamil defends Meghan Markle

Markle, ever since her arrival in the Royal Family as Prince Harry’s wife, has experienced intense scrutiny for her activities, from what she wears at her public appearances to her complicated ties with the Royals. Talking about this in the recent episode, Jamil said: “It’s an unfathomable amount of s— that you take, Meghan. I can’t believe it."

"And I fought back on your behalf for years before I’d ever met you because I was so outraged by the twisting of this very normal, very kind, very civilized woman. That demonization just shows how afraid they are of you. I’m so sorry you’ve had to withstand it. It has highlighted for us the intense unkindness and bigotry and misogyny of our media. And I think and I hope and I feel faith that the tides are changing because so many of us are fighting back,” Jamil went on to say.