Patient Plays Violin During Brain Tumor Surgery; Watch Video

A video of a patient at King's College Hospital in London playing the violin while surgeons operated on her brain to remove a tumour has surfaced online. According to international media reports, the 53-year-old played the instrument so that the surgeons could preserve her ability to play music and her 40-year-long passion for the violin.

A group of surgeons at King's College Hospital in London woke Dagmar Turner to determine which areas were activated when he played his instrument. pic.twitter.com/0kxeGNXlyR — Moises Lopez (@chapoisat) February 19, 2020

The patient, Dagmar Turner is a former management consultant from the Isle of Wight and she was reportedly diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2013. According to reports, before the surgery, the doctors had mapped her brain to identify areas that were active when she played the instrument and those responsible for controlling language and movement. The doctors later woke her in mid-procedure so that she could play to ensure surgeons do not damage any crucial areas of the brain that controlled Dagmar's delicate hand movements.

90% tumour removed

According to reports, Dagmar's tumour was located in the right frontal lobe of her brain, close to an area that controls the fine movement of her left hand. The 53-year-old underwent craniotomy which is an opening in the skull. It was in autumn 2019 that the tumour in her brain had grown and become more aggressive and she decided for surgery to remove it.

Prof Keyoumars Ashkan and her neurosurgeon said, “We knew how important the violin is to Dagmar, so it was vital that we preserved function in the delicate areas of her brain that allowed her to play. The Prof further added, “We managed to remove over 90% of the tumour, including all the areas suspicious of aggressive activity while retaining full function in her left hand”.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Dagmer said that violin is her passion and she has been playing since she was ten-years-old. She further added that the thought of losing her ability to play was heart-breaking. However, she said, Prof Ashkan and the team at King's went out of their way to plan the operation and three days after the procedure she was well enough to go home to her husband and son.

(With AP inputs)

