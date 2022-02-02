Partygate Row: UK PM Boris Johnson Asserts He Will 'comply With Law Over Parties'

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated in Parliament that he would always "comply with the law over parties" but declined to say whether he would step down from his post. However, on Tuesday, February 1, the much-anticipated report on the preliminary findings into lockdown parties was published by UK civil servant Sue Gray. Apart from highlighting "leadership and judgement failures" as well as excessive drinking at work during the Coronavirus pandemic, Gray also stated in her report that at least 16 events were under her investigation's remit, with 12 of them still being probed by the Metropolitan Police.

The Downing Street parties took place in No.10 during the first COVID-19 lockdown in May 2020. As per reports, a leaked email from one of the Prime Minister's top officials showed that over 100 Downing Street personnel were invited to a "Bring Your Own Booze" (BYOB) party. PM Johnson has also been accused of personally attending the party. Meanwhile, the partygate row has sparked widespread outrage, prompting PM Johnson to apologise to MPs stating, "I get it, and I will correct it," AP reported.

UK PM Johnson pledges to reform his office

The Prime Minister also vowed to reform his office. However, PM Johnson is facing increasing calls to step down, with Tobias Ellwood becoming the latest Conservative MP to declare his desire to oust him. Bournemouth East MP announced that he will be writing a letter of no confidence against the Prime Minister, BBC reported. To force a vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister, at least 54 letters must be sent to Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee, Parliamentary group of the Conservative Party in the House of Commons.

UK PM gets 'assurance' by MPs that he won't be ousted

It should be mentioned here that PM Johnson has also been "privately assured" by many conservative MPs that he will not be driven out of office irrespective of the report's outcome, The Mirror reported, citing unnamed sources. Earlier on Saturday, January 29, Conservative MP, Tom Tugendhat expressed his desire to run for the party's leadership contest if and when the situation arises. The 48-year-old MP stated that it would be a huge privilege to serve as Prime Minister if Boris Johnson resigns.

Image: AP