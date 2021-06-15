Pekingese Wasabi Wins Big At The Westminster Dog Show, See Pictures

A Pekingese named Wasabi won Best in Show at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on June 13. Three-year-old Pekingese Wasabi was crowned Best in Show, while a whippet named Bourbon claimed second place. The Westminster Dog Show on Twitter said that Wasabi's grandfather won Best in Show in 2012 and his father won Best in Show in the Toy Group in 2017.

Wasabi wins at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

The Westminster Dog Show is the second-oldest ongoing sporting event in the United States. The competition was held at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York. It is also the longest nationally televised live dog show, according to the Westminster Kennel Club. The Best in Show was won by the Wasabi. The winner in the Hound group was a whippet named Bourbon. The winner in the Toy group was Pekingese named Wasabi.

“He has showmanship. He fits the breed standard. He has that little extra something, that sparkle, that sets a dog apart,” said Wasabi’s handler, breeder and co-owner, David Fitzpatrick. Show judge Patricia Trotter said simply: “What’s not to like about this dog? ... He stood there as though he was a lion.”

How will Wasabi celebrate?

“He can have a filet mignon. And I’ll have Champagne,” Fitzpatrick said with a laugh.

The 3-year-old Pekingese, meanwhile, was “pretty nonchalant about the whole thing,” his handler said.

The 145th #WKCDogShow Presented by @ProPlan Best in Show winner is Wasabi the Pekingese! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dfYP55gUmU — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) June 14, 2021

More fun facts: Wasabi's grandfather won Best in Show in 2012 and his father won Best in Show in the Toy Group in 2017! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/BZoqsBSAQH — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) June 14, 2021

The winner in the Herding group was Connor while the winner in the Terrier group was Boy. The winner in the Non-Sporting group was the French bulldog Mathew while the winner in the sporting group was, the German shorthaired pointer named Jade. The show judge Patricia Trotter talked about the winner and said that Wasabi stood there like a "lion", according to AP.

The winner of the 145th #WKCDogShow Best in Show is Wasabi the Pekingese! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/81dz9sLAin — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) June 14, 2021

We’re spending the day with the 145th Best In Show winner Wasabi! 🏆#WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/9ESyEMAg66 — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) June 14, 2021

And the 145th #WKCDogShow Reserve Best in Show is Bourbon the Whippet! 👏 pic.twitter.com/GaHvtgsuvE — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) June 14, 2021

The winner of the Terrier Group is Boy the West Highland White Terrier! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/PPS8T3TrT6 — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) June 14, 2021

Wasabi’s handler, breeder and co-owner, David Fitzpatrick told news agency AP that Wasabi has showmanship and fits the breed standard. He has that little extra sparkle, that sets him apart from other dogs. Fitzpatrick revealed that the Wasabi will celebrate the win with a filet mignon while he will have a Champagne. Wasabi, the name derived from his mother, Sushi came out on top of a finalist pack that included Mathew, the French bulldog, Connor, the old English sheepdog, Jade, the German shorthaired pointer, Striker, the Samoyed and a West Highland white terrier named Boy.

IMAGE: WKCDOGS/Twitter

Inputs from AP