Penny Mordaunt Releases Campaign Video As Tory Leadership Bid Begins

Penny Mordaunt has officially announced her Tory leadership bid. She has released her campaign video on Twitter, which attempts to persuade Tory party membership that they should vote for Penny Mordaunt.

As of now, she has secured the support of 22 Members of Parliament. To enter into the next stage of the UK PM race, each candidate needs to secure the backing of at least 100 Tory members of Parliament. The three primary candidates in the running for the Tory leadership bid are - Rishi Sunak, who has already crossed the 100 MP threshold, Boris Johnson, who just flew back to the UK from a vacation in the Dominican Republic and Penny Mordaunt. Out of these three, only Penny has officially announced her leadership bid.

This is the second time Mordaunt is taking part in a Tory party leadership race, in the last race she finished after Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. At that time, the reports in British newspapers such as Times and Daily Telegraph suggested that if she managed to enter the final stage, the stage where votes of the Tory party membership decide the winner, she would have won. In this leadership race, getting the support of 100 MPs will be an uphill task for her, Sunak already has 106 and Boris has managed to secure 50.

Who are the MPs supporting her?

She represents Portsmouth North in the Parliament. She initially ran for the seat back in 2005 but lost as it was a seat dominated by the Labour party. She ran again in 2010 and succeeded in turning the seat from a red Labour seat to a blue Tory seat. Since 2010, she won from Portsmouth Nord three times - 2015, 2017 and 2019, increasing the margin of her victory each time. In the controversial fracking bill that was held on 19 October, in which some Tory MPs voted against the government, Penny voted with the government. The central theme of her campaign video is that she understands the pain the cost of living crisis is causing normal people. This is an attempt to distinguish herself from the other two candidates, who are from well-to-do families. The MPs who are supporting her include -

1 Maria Miller

2 John Lamont

3 Craig Tracey

4 Elliot Colburn

5 John Penrose

6 Heather Wheeler

7 George Freeman

8 Nicola Richards

9 Mary Robinson

10 Kieran Mullan

11 Derek Thomas

12 Bob Seely

13 Caroline Dinenage

14 Robbie Moore

15 Caroline Ansell

16 James Davies

17 Roger Gale

18 Damian Collins

19 Andrea Leadsom

20 Harriett Baldwin

21 Neil Hudson

22 Marcus Fysh