PGIMER Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 137 Posts, Check Steps To Apply

PGIMER Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, it has been announced that the organisation is seeking eligible candidates for Senior Residents, posts of Jr./Sr. Demonstrators and other posts.

According to the schedule, the application process will begin on October 28 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 10, 2022.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website at pgimer.edu.in. Candidates must take note that the CBT examination will be held on November 25 in eight cities: Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi/NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

PGIMER Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 137 posts will be filled in the department, of which 101 posts of Senior Residents, 11 posts of Jr./Sr. Demonstrators in different specialities, and 05 posts of Senior Medical Officer for PGIMER, Chandigarh, and 18 posts of Senior Residents in different specialities, and 02 posts of Senior Medical Officer for PGI Satellite Centre, Sangrur, Punjab.

PGIMER recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee is 1500 for the General/OBC/EWS category. The SC/ST category must pay $800.(PwBD) candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

PGIMER recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the pots, candidates are required to visit the official website at www.pgimer.edu.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the official link.

Step 3: Then, fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Then, take a printout of the documents for future needs.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative