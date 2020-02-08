Phillip Schofield Pays Tribute To His 'incredible' Wife As He Reveals He Is Gay On Live TV

Television presenter Phillip Schofield on Friday came out as gay at the age of 57 on live Television while keeping the generous support of his 'incredible' wife Steph who he admitted is in 'pain' and 'upset' but has known his secret for 'some time'.

The highly-appreciated broadcaster emotionally praised his 'loving' spouse who encouraged him to come to terms with his sexuality just two years since celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

But Phillip has not said whether the couple, who met on the sets of 'Going Live!' in 1987 and tied the knot in 1993, plan to divorce. Although he was wearing his wedding ring on the 'This Morning sofa' on Friday.

He and Steph also seemed happy in their previous public appearance at the National Television Awards last Tuesday when Mr Schofield confessed he is not thinking about a gay relationship.

Philip shares an Instagram post revealing that he is gay

On Friday, Phillip Schofield released a remarkable and touching Instagram post that said 'with the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay'.

While revealing the news to his wife Steph and their children Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24, he said: 'I sat them down and I told them and they jumped up and they gave me a hug, a big hug, a long hug, and then they [the children] hugged Steph and they said it's OK, we'll be OK, we'll always be a family'.

He added: 'There's no question that it causes pain and makes them (family) upset. It wasn't easy but they are so amazing in their love and support'. And in a hint, perhaps, that his wife may have known the truth for many years he added: 'I've no secrets. We've never had any secrets'.

Mrs Schofield has not spoken out herself but her mother Gillian Lowe told MailOnline that the family is 'totally supportive' of Philip. The TV star was also spotted arriving home at his Oxfordshire mansion alone in a chauffeur-driven BMW.

