Picture Of Ronnie Pickering Enjoying His Drink Next To Crash Scene Breaks The Internet

Ronnie Pickering who went viral approximately five years ago has again made headlines after a picture of him sipping a pint next to a crashed car hit the internet. In 2015, Pickering caught everybody’s attention after a clip of him arguing with a moped rider went viral.

Elderly woman lost control

Recently, he was captured sipping his pint casually beside a smashed car. According to reports, the tragedy happened on Friday afternoon outside the Salthouse pub in Dungevan Road, Hull, UK when an elderly woman lost control of her blue Toyota car before shooting through the pub’s garden. Pickering took to Facebook to share his pictures which have gone viral garnering over 10k shares and 7k comments.

Talking about the viral pictures, Pickering claimed that actually the incident had left him stunned. Talking to international media, he said that he had come to the pub to have his meal when he found the car. He also revealed that it looked like the car had plunged its nose in the area where people sit. He further said that he was relieved to find that no one was sitting outside when the accident happened. Fortunately, the sole occupant of the car, the driver had been given immediate paramedic treatment and is now in a stable condition.

Someone’s just tried to take our Ronnie Pickering but the geezers having none of it 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/69fwnrTOdp — Casual Saturdays (@CasualSaturdays) January 17, 2020

Dale King who tends to the bar garden at The Salthouse believes that the driver had clipped the kerb and lost control before shooting through the tables. The 56-year-old said that he initially thought it was a joyrider but late found out that it was an old woman. He also added that he felt bad for the old woman who must “have been shook up by the accident”.