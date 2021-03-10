Piers Morgan Breaks Silence After Departure From GMB, Calls Exit 'amicable'

English broadcaster, Piers Morgan has said that he stands by his criticism of Duchess of Sussex for the first time since his departure after Meghan's interview alongside Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey aired on ITV’s Good Morning Britain. Morgan left the show on Tuesday and said that he "didn’t believe a word" that former Suits actor said in the two-hour-long talk with the American presenter. As per reports, Ofcom (UK's media watchdog) is currently investigating Morgan’s remarks after receiving at least 41,000 complaints.

While Morgan left due to intensified criticism against him for reacting insensitively to Meghan's mental health issues within the royal family, has now said that he ‘still doesn’t believe’ Meghan. The English broadcaster took to Twitter and shared a quote by Winston Churchill saying, "Some people’s idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage".

Along with this, he wrote in the caption that he didn’t believe it earlier and even after getting the “time to reflect” his opinion remains unchanged. On Tuesday, before leaving the show, Morgan stormed off the set after a discussion with his colleague Alex Beresford over Meghan.

Morgan says he and ITV ‘agreed to disagree’

As per the BBC report, while speaking outside his London home on Wednesday, the presenter termed his departure from ITV "amicable" and said after a "good chat", he and ITV "agreed to disagree". Further explaining his decision to leave the British broadcast channel, Morgan said that he believes in "freedom of speech" along with a person's right to "have an opinion". He further added, "If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that's entirely their right."

"I don't believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she's done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible," he reportedly said before adding that "the woke crowd" might feel "they’ve cancelled" him. According to him, they will be "rather disappointed when I re-emerge". He also called his time off from screen as a "temporary hibernation" as he was "always in talks with people" about work.

