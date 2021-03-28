Piers Morgan Questions Meghan Over Passport Claim, Asks 'How Did She Make Foreign Trips?'

British journalist Piers Morgan recently scoffed at Meghan Markle’s claim that she had her passport taken away from when she became a member of the Royal Family. In the controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan had revealed that she had to give up control of her passport, driver’s licence and keys to her apartment. “All that gets turned over, I didn’t see any of them any more,” she said.

However, Morgan, in a lengthy article published in Mail On Sunday, Morgan said that he didn’t believe even a word of the claims Meghan made in her tell-all interview. Morgan broke his silence on his exit from Good Morning Britain and picked holes at a number of her claims, including that Meghan was stripped of her passport. Morgan wrote, “How then did she make all her endless foreign trips?"

Further, the British journalist added that “equally implausible” was Meghan’s insistence that she never checked out Prince Harry online when they first met or had much interest in his family. Morgan noted that Meghan’s old friends had previously revealed how fascinated she had been with the Royals and Diana in particular.

Meanwhile, according to Express UK, royal experts have pointed out that passports of royal members are usually taken away by royal aides. The aides also carry money and payment cards on their behalf during royal excursions. The experts said that as a working member of the royal family, Meghan would have been an international protected person, meaning she was looked after by the State. The experts also added that the move was about keeping the Duchess safe.

Piers Morgan quits talk show

On March 10, Morgan had quit his show. The 55-year-old media personality, who has been a staunch Meghan Markle critic over the years, had a heated argument with his co-host who confronted him about his inconsiderate reaction to Meghan publicly accepting that she had suicidal thoughts. "I understand that you [Morgan] don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this program," said Good Morning Britain co-host Alex Beresford in the live-streamed show. He continued, “And I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her."

That drew criticism from many, including the mental health charity Mind, which said it was disappointed and concerned by Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about having suicidal thoughts. “It’s vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect, and empathy," the charity said, as per the BBC.

(Image: AP)