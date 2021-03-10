Piers Morgan Quits 'Good Morning Britain' Over Backlash About His Remarks On Meghan

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, British journalist Piers Morgan has quit ITV's Good Morning Britain. Morgan, who used to host GMB, attracted flak for reacting indifferently to the former Duchess of Sussex’s mental health issues. "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says. I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report," Morgan had said on live television earlier.

The 55-year-old media personality, who has been a staunch Meghan Markle’s critic for over years, had a heated argument with his co-host who confronted him about his inconsiderate reaction to Meghan publicly accepting that she had suicidal thoughts. "I understand that you [Morgan] don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this program," said Good Morning Britain co-host Alex Beresford in the live-streamed show. He continued, “And I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her."

“This is absolutely diabolical behavior,” Beresford said. “I’m sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen â€• 6:30 to 7 o’clock yesterday was incredibly hard to watch, incredibly hard to watch.” READ | Here's what Meghan Markle texted Oprah Winfrey while the interview was airing

Channel received numerous complaints

Piers, at that point, stormed out of the sets of his breakfast programme infuriated. Later, he tweeted, that questioning him was "just another reminder that anyone who criticizes Meghan Markle is deemed a racist bully.” Shortly, Pier’s channel announced in a statement: 'Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add,' the content of announcement read as cited by CNN. According to several British broadcasters, the channel received numerous complaints against former America’s Got Talent judge’s behaviour towards the Duchess. The on-air incident has brewed fresh debates across Britain about whether Pier’s opinion should be deemed as ‘diabolical behaviour’ as alleged by Beresford.