Piers Morgan Shares Cartoon About Leaving 'Good Morning Britain' Amid Meghan Controversy

In less than a day of leaving ITV’s Good Morning Britain after six years, the English broadcaster Piers Morgan shared a caricature about his relationship with the UK channel. In the cartoon shared by Morgan on Thursday, there is a reporter joined by a videographer standing in front of the board that says ‘Good Morning Britain’. Along with it, the text says, “Piers Morgan said it had been fantastic six years. ITV said some recollections may vary…” Morgan’s post about convoluting relationship between him and the channel on March 11 has also been liked by English cricket commentator and former cricketer, Michael Vaughan.

Earlier, Morgan had called his exit from the channel ‘amicable’ and stood by his criticism of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. In what appeared to be a bittersweet moment for the viewers, there were some who backed Morgan and him standing by his ‘truth’ for reacting indifferently to Meghan claiming she had suicidal thoughts. However, there were others who called it “good riddance” as Morgan stormed out of the show following a feud with the co-host in a live televised programme. Following Morgan's criticism of Duchess of Sussex, ITV had also said that it did not believe in Morgan's remarks.

What did Piers Morgan say about Meghan?

Meghan has filed a formal complaint to British broadcaster ITV over Piers Morgan’s indifferent remarks to Duchess of Sussex’s revelations about her mental health struggles and that she had suicidal thoughts, reported several media outlets.

During Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with American presenter Oprah Winfrey that was broadcasted on ITV in the UK on Monday, the Duchess of Sussex called the life within the royal family ‘almost unsurvivable and said she ‘didn’t want to be alive anymore’ due to loss of freedom in “The Firm”. However, the morning after the interview aired in the United States, Morgan said that he did not believe ‘a word’ that Duchess had said.

He also said, “The fact that she's fired up this onslaught against our Royal Family I think is contemptible." Morgan drew a flack against him and reportedly ITV received over 41,000 complaints.

Following this, ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall clarified that she disagreed with Morgan's stance on Meghan by saying she "completely believed what [the duchess] says", stressing that ITV is "totally committed" to mental health. Even after quitting Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Morgan reiterated that he stands by his criticism of Meghan over suicide revelations on Wednesday.



