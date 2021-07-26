Piers Morgan Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Attending UEFA Euro 2020 Finals

Piers Morgan has tested Positive for the novel Coronavirus infection. The 56-year-old journalist believes that he caught it at London's Wembley Stadium during the 2020 Euros soccer finals between England and Italy. He suspects it to be the Delta strain of COVID-19.

Morgan told Fox News that he fell sick two days after attending the finals, which was engulfed with fans, and his COVID test came back positive. "My confidence that the event would be 'covid safe' had disintegrated," he said. Notably, Piers Morgan had taken both doses of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine. But the broadcaster still had symptoms like fever, coughing, cold sweats and chest pain.

Calling it one of the toughest illnesses he faced in his adult life, the former Good Morning Britain host said he is lucky to be alive, unlike millions around the world who became victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Morgan said that "Delta variant flying around" and urged everyone to get jabbed. The television personality also thanked Oxford scientists who created the Astra-Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine in such a short time span.

Yes… a salutary warning for everyone to be more careful than I was with this Delta variant flying around.

Yes… a salutary warning for everyone to be more careful than I was with this Delta variant flying around.

And to get jabbed. 💉

According to reports, several England fans who attended the Euros final tested positive for the COVID-19. More than 60,000 attended the big game but it descended into chaos when hundreds of thousands of ticketless fans assembled outside the stadium.

Rishabh Pant also tested positive after attending the Euros match

Earlier, Indian batsman-wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had also tested positive for COVID-19. He had attended England vs Germany Euro match at Wembley on June 30. Pant, who captained Delhi Capitals in the first leg of the Indian Premier League 2021, was seen without a mask in the jam-packed stadium. He had also shared a maskless picture from the event. Meanwhile, the batter has recovered from the illness. He has also joined the squad ahead of the Test series against England.

Image: AP