Piers Morgan's Meghan Markle Remark Most Complained About TV Moment In UK; Anchor Replies

After British journalist Piers Morgan quit his ITV's Good Morning Britain show following Meghan Markle's controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, his show has now become the most complained about television moment in Britain, informed UK TV regulator Ofcom.

Ofcom informed on Wednesday that 57,121 complaints have been made about the show after Morgan said that he did not believe a single word of Markle in her interview where she spoke about her suicidal thoughts and facing racism.

Responding to this, Morgan took to Twitter and said, "Only 57,000? I’ve had more people than that come up & congratulate me in the street for what I said. The vast majority of Britons are right behind me."

Piers Morgan Quits His Talk Show

On March 10, Morgan had quit his show. The 55-year-old media personality, who has been a staunch Meghan Markle critic over the years, had a heated argument with his co-host who confronted him about his inconsiderate reaction to Meghan publicly accepting that she had suicidal thoughts. "I understand that you [Morgan] don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this program," said Good Morning Britain co-host Alex Beresford in the live-streamed show. He continued, “And I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her."

That drew criticism from many, including the mental health charity Mind, which said it was disappointed and concerned by Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about having suicidal thoughts.

“It’s vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect, and empathy," the charity said, as per the BBC.