‘Pingdemic’ Grips UK As Fears Of Food Shortages Grow; Supply Chains ‘on Edge Of Failing'

UK’s food supply chains are “right on the edge of failing,” the brit suppliers said Thursday, sounding off an alarm as fears for the dearth of food items and acute food shortage loomed across supermarkets as the new wave of COVID-19 Delta variant hit. On July 22, the leading British journals ran a front-page headline declaring the alleged out-of-control pandemic as ‘Pingdemic,” with reports accompanied by worrying photographs of supermarket aisles emptied clean, and scant staff, most of whom are now isolating at homes after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The scenes across Britain’s supermarkets were concerning, as broadcaster Daily Mail reported “Shocking toll of ‘Pingdemic’ is laid bare” while others labelled the situation as “absence of clarity on part of Boris Johnson administration,” “it’s actually Brexit,” and “total collapse!” Amid all this, Britain’s leading broadcaster BBC pulled back on the morning TV bulletins and Breakfast programme’s regional coverage in England due to staff shortages it attributed to the coronavirus self-isolation “pingdemic”.

Across several industrial areas, the workforce suddenly went missing. The reason being—“self-isolation alerts” were sent off from the UK NHS COVID-19 app. The employee shortfall left the food chain suppliers, wholesalers, hauliers and managers across various markets confused and wondering, unable to meet the demands of the market. Hundreds of thousands of workers on July 21 were sent an alert or “ping” to self-isolate after they were found to have come in contact with someone infected with the COVID-19. This led to an unforeseen shrinkage in the availability of staff workers in the supermarkets.

Brits took to their Twitter handles to express shock as they shared photos of deserted stores, unable to find the products they were looking to purchase including the bottled water, soda, meat and salads. A business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told UK broadcaster Sky News that the situation was “very concerning,” adding that the government officials were monitoring the event. The former warned that the situation was “very grave” as the supply chain was collapsing due to UK’s so-called “pingdemic”.

Lots of empty shelves and aisles at the largest supermarket in Bath #Brexit pic.twitter.com/f5NaeEDg0D — oldak (@oldak) July 21, 2021

I am fortunate enough to have local small branches of Tesco, Sainsburys, M&S Food and the Co-op all within a 10-minute walk.



Whichever retains mask-wearing and other safety measures after 19 July will get my business.



If they all ditch them, it's back to shopping online only. — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@uk_domain_names) July 15, 2021

Same here. I will go to the supermarket that still enforces wearing of masks - for the safety of customers and staff By the way, this was today at 5pm at the local @sainsburys (Bromley). Brexit related? Shortage of drivers? Global Britain? @neill_bob @GarethBaconMP @elliereeves pic.twitter.com/Q6aWxbG3ko — Dr Saskia Sabelus (@SSabelus) July 15, 2021

Businesses meanwhile complained about the devastating impact that the COVID-19 isolation pings had on the staffing levels. Many blamed the Brexit negotiations and HGV driver shortage due to COVID-19 for the chaos at the UK’s supermarkets.

UK’s logistics industry has been facing an estimated shortfall of around 100,000 HGV drivers due to the pandemic and Brexit. The Boris Johnson government unveiled plans earlier yesterday allowing the lorry drivers to take just one test to drive both articulated and rigid lorries. The food market relies on logistic support, hauliers, grocers and lorry drivers to transport goods to the warehouses.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey and Environment Secretary George Eustice in a letter on July 22 pledged rapid recruitment of workers to address the supermarket crisis, the plan, although, was denounced by Road Haulage Association (RHA) and other critics who stressed that it will take at least five months to implement those plans and it would not address the threat of food shortages this summer. Boris Johnson administration has been accused of delaying 25,000 applications for trucker driving licences.

Today, @theresecoffey @DWP, George Eustice @DefraGovUK and I have written an open letter to the road haulage industry setting out a package of measures to help it tackle the HGV driver shortage.



This Gov is listening & doing what we can to support during this challenging time. pic.twitter.com/fiJ8xzy5cM — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) July 20, 2021

BP shuts down petrol bunks

Britain's second-largest grocer, Sainsbury’s, in a statement to an agency declared that the customers will not be able to find the specific products that they want. It stated that the chain was disrupted due to workers in large numbers isolating and staffing shortage. “Large quantities of products are delivered to stores daily,” reminded the British grocer, and then they’re “put on shelves as quickly as possible.” A spokesperson, meanwhile, stressed that the business was not in a position where it “shuts down store,” like BP that temporarily shuttered several of its petrol bunks due to shortage of HGV drivers, worsened by UK’s ‘pingdemic.’