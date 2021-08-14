Plymouth Shooting: Jake Davison, Who Murdered Five People, Was Licensed Gun Holder

The 22-year-old, Jake Davison shot two women and a three-year-old girl in a murderous six-minute spree in Plymouth's Keyham neighbourhood on Thursday evening. The incident, which is the biggest mass shooting in the United Kingdom since 2010, was not linked to terrorism, according to police.

Davison talked of being "beaten down" and "defeated by life" in internet videos. On Thursday, soon after 18:00 BST, emergency services were dispatched to Biddick Drive. Five people died at the spot, including Davison, and one died later in the hospital. Davison had a guns licence, according to Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer. Witnesses identified the weapon used in the incident as a "pump-action shotgun," but police could not confirm it.

Davison shot a seven-year-old girl right away

BBC reported that at 18:11 BST, police got a call to an address on Biddick Drive, armed and unarmed officers arrived six minutes later. Sawyer added that multiple rounds were fired from a firearm within that six-minute timeframe. Davison allegedly murdered a 51-year-old lady he knew, with authorities suspecting a family connection. He then walked out onto the street. He shot and killed a little girl right away. He also shot and killed 43 years old man.

Davison then shot a 53-year-old lady and a 33-year-old male on Biddick Drive, both of whom are still in the hospital with injuries that are "not thought to be life-threatening." He then proceeded into a park and shot a 59-year-old male, who died on the spot, before moving on to Henderson Place and shooting a woman, 66, who later died at Derriford Hospital, according to BBC. Sawyer said that eyewitnesses told them that Davison then turned the gun on himself, killing himself.

Davison possessed gun despite the UK having harsh gun restrictions

Davison's computer hard drive and social media posts will be examined as part of the inquiry, according to the police, who are working at 13 different locations. At this time, "no motive" has been established, according to Sawyer. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said that it had received an obligatory referral from the Devon and Cornwall Police Service. The recommendation was made in connection with Davison's shooting as well as earlier police engagement with him, including the force's participation and actions related to firearms licence. The UK has the strictest gun restrictions in the world, and possessing, buying, or acquiring a weapon or shotgun, as well as ammunition, requires a certificate given by the police. Despite that Davison had a licensed gun.

Image- @DiaIfb, @SeanCrossan14/ Twitter