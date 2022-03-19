PM Johnson: Cutting Off North Sea Oil Would Be 'crazy', Expose UK To Putin’s ‘blackmail’

Addressing the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that cutting off North Sea oil and gas production would be ‘crazy’ as it involves risks of exposing the UK to “continued blackmail from Vladimir Putin”. He went on to say the Scottish Government’s hostility to exploiting fossil fuels was a “disaster”, adding that it would increase the UK's dependence on Russian energy supplies. Hitting out at the Russian President, he described Putin as the “hydrocarbon drug-pushing bully of the Kremlin”, iNews, a British national morning paper, reported.

PM Johnson claimed that investing in local oil and gas production, as well as nuclear energy, would be one of the best ways for the UK to stand up to Putin and become more self-sufficient. While the United Kingdom imports less than 5% of its gas directly from Russia, gas prices are influenced by worldwide market swings, which have increased as a result of global sanctions. Johnson said that the UK could still meet its climate change targets while still relying on oil and gas to some extent.

'UK is leading the globe in standing up to Putin'

The UK President further stressed that achieving net-zero carbon emissions would necessitate responsible utilisation of this country's own natural hydrocarbon resources. The Prime Minister claimed that as a country, they are leading the globe in standing up to the "Kremlin's hydrocarbon drug-pushing bully."

Johnson used his speech to laud Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, whose opposition to a second Scottish independence referendum was reinforced by the Prime Minister. The PM also stated that this is not the time for delightful constitutional debates when the European continent is ravaged by the most terrible war in Europe since 1945.

SNP MSP Rona Mackay criticised PM's speech

Scottish National Party (SNP) MSP Rona Mackay criticised PM's speech stating that it was an "ill-conceived 15-minute pantomime packed with multiple personal insults and the same old boring bravado," according to I News. She stated that the PM's speech did not offer a single word of consolation for ordinary Scots who are suffering as a result of the Tory cost of the crisis. She claimed that for a Prime Minister to show up and deliver a statement without substance on how he will assist families in making ends meet demonstrates how little he cares about the people of this country.

Image: AP