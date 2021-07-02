PM Johnson 'very Confident' Of EU Approval For Covishield Vaccine Amid Exclusion Row

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday expressed confidence that the European Union (EU) would facilitate the clearance of Covishield, the India-made version of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. The United Kingdom’s medicines regulator has shared relevant data with its counterpart in the EU to approve the vaccines, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the British government said.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had approved the Serum Institute of India (SII) produced vaccines, but the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is yet to give its nod for the EU's 'Green Pass'. The delay in approval has led to concerns that Indians vaccinated with Covishield and thousands in Britain who received the jabs imported from India may face hurdles when travelling to Europe.

“I am very confident that there will not prove to be a problem," UK PM Johnson told reporters at a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Downing Street when asked about the issue.

Five million Covishield doses were shipped from India as part of the UK's 100-million-doses deal with SII earlier this year. On being asked about travel-related concerns in Europe, Johnson said he saw "no reason at all" why MHRA-approved vaccines should not be used for vaccine passports.

Earlier in the day, a UK government official confirmed that the MHRA had shared its assessment of the vaccines with the EMA to assist the approvals process.

Covishield seeks EU 'green pass'

The EU is rolling out a Digital Covid Certificate so travellers can be exempted from quarantining when crossing an international border. Several European countries have separately already approved the Indian vaccine, including Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, Iceland and Switzerland.

On Monday, SII CEO Poonawalla said he was in touch with EU regulators and at a diplomatic level with different countries to resolve Covishield's exclusion, while its British version -Vaxzevria was approved. In response, the EU pointed out that the European Medical Agency (EMA) has not received a request for Covishield to be approved. EU added that EMA does not investigate any drugs unless they are asked to do so by the companies and said that the member states of the EU have the option to accept vaccinations authorised by the WHO.

(With inputs from agency)