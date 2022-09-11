PM Liz Truss To Accompany King Charles On Tour Of UK To Lead National Mourning For Queen

United Kingdom's newly-elected Prime Minister Liz Truss would accompany King Charles III on a tour of Britain's four nations - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - to lead days of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, the Guardian reported. Two days before her demise, Elizabeth had appointed Truss as the country's new Prime Minister, which was also the Queen's last public engagement.

On Saturday, PM Truss along with several other lawmakers also took an oath of loyalty to the new King in a special session of parliament. This came after King Charles III was officially proclaimed as the United Kingdom's new monarch at St James’s Palace in London. Along with six former Prime Ministers and senior bishops, Truss was also present at the historic ceremony where 73-year-old Charles was formally crowned the new monarch of the United Kingdom.

Queen's funeral day to be marked as public holiday

During the accession ceremony, a number of orders were formally approved by the new monarch, one of which designated the Queen's funeral day as a public holiday. The state funeral of the Queen would take place on September 19 which is expected to be attended by the leaders and monarchs from across the world.

On September 9, PM Truss paid tributes to the Queen and termed her as "one of the greatest leaders of the world." According to Truss, the Queen was the "rock" on which modern Britain was built. "We have witnessed the most heartfelt outpouring of grief at the loss of Her Late Majesty The Queen. Crowds have gathered. Flags have been lowered to half-mast. Tributes have been sent from every continent around the world," Truss said in her address at the House of Commons.

Queen passed away at the age of 96

Moments after the UK Royal Family made the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II was no more, Buckingham Palace released an official statement stating that their Queen had passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where she was staying. As a mark of respect to the departed soul, many sporting and cultural events were postponed in the UK, and some businesses, like the Legoland amusement park and the department store Selfridges, remained closed.

Image: AP