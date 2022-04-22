After holding talks in Delhi on Friday, PM Modi and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson agreed on enhancing the bilateral partnership between the two countries. Addressing a joint press conference, PM Modi mentioned that they had reviewed the Roadmap 2030 and also decided to make all possible efforts to sign the Free Trade Agreement by the year-end. Welcoming the investments from the UK, he lauded the contribution of Indian-origin people who have settled there. They also committed to boosting the defence and energy ties. On this occasion, the PM also invited the UK to join National Hydrogen Mission.

PM Modi remarked, "This might be his (Johnson's) first visit to India as the PM but he knows India very well as an old friend. In the last many years, PM Johnson has played a very important role in strengthening India-UK ties. At a juncture when India is celebrating its independence's Amrit Mahotsav, PM Johnson coming here is a historic moment in itself. You started your visit to India by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram."

He added, "Last year, we formed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and we launched an ambitious Roadmap 2030. In today's talks, we reviewed the progress in this roadmap and earmarked some goals for the coming period. The teams of both countries are working on the Free Trade Agreement. There is good progress in the talks. We have decided to make all efforts to complete the Free Trade Agreement by the end of this year. In the last few months, India signed Free Trade Agreement with UAE and Australia."

The PM elaborated, "We also discussed regional and global developments. We stressed having a free, open & rule-based Indo-pacific region. India welcomes the UK's decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans initiative. In Ukraine, we stressed the immediate cessation of war dialogue and diplomacy for resolving the issue. We reiterated the importance of respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries. We reiterated our support for a peaceful, stable and secure Afghanistan and an inclusive and representative government. It is imperative that the soil of Afghanistan shouldn't be used to spread terror in other countries."

'Felt a bit like Sachin Tendulkar'

Referring to PM Modi as a khaas dost (special friend), Boris Johnson commenced his statement by arguing the need for India and UK to come together in such turbulent times. Moreover, he noted that both countries will work on tackling threats across land, sea, air, space and cyber and collaborate on the new fighter jet and maritime technologies. Highlighting that he had taken the jab of an Indian vaccine, he appreciated India's COVID-19 inoculation drive. According to him, the FTA would help in lowering tariffs on specific products, double the investments and trade and create thousands of new jobs in both countries.

The UK PM stated, "I became the first Conservative PM to visit Gujarat which is your birthplace of course and the ancestral home of about half of all the British Indians and I had an amazing reception. I felt a bit like Sachin Tendulkar. My face was ubiquitous everywhere as Amitabh Bachchan. It was fantastic. This morning, we had wonderful talks which strengthened our relationship in every way. In challenging times, it is very important that we- the special friends get together."